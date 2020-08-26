Jordan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

AMMAN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, increasing the tally of cases to 1,639 and the death toll to 14.

Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said in a press conference that one of the death cases is a 99-year-old woman, while the other is an Arab national who reportedly had come to the country on a private jet suffering a critical condition to receive treatment.

Among the new cases, 28 are local infections including 25 in Amman, while the sources of the other patients are under investigation.

Besides, 7,468 virus tests were conducted on the day, bringing the total number of coronavirus tests to 752,568, Jaber added.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus. Enditem