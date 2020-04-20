Jordan reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 417 in total

AMMAN, April 19 (Xinhua) — A total of four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jordan on Sunday, increasing the overall number of coronavirus cases to 417, according to Minister of Health Saad Jaber.

He added that seven cases recovered on Sunday, increasing the overall number of cured cases to 276.

The minister said that Jordan is currently producing face masks at about 150,000 per day and in ten days the number will reach around one million per day.

Also on Sunday, Jordan’s Minister of Finance Mohammad Al Ississ said Jordan’s economy will be affected by the novel coronavirus, but the country will be one of the first countries to recover due to strict and tough measures that Jordan implemented since the beginning of the virus outbreak.

The minister added that the fiscal conditions in Jordan are reassuring and that the foreign currency reserve level stands at 14.2 billion U.S. dollars.

“There is no place for rumors, we are capable of honoring our commitments…we will soon repay 150 million Jordanian dinars of the government’s debt owed to the private sector,” said the minister.

Jordan’s Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Hammouri said several sectors will be allowed to resume their work gradually as of this week. These sectors include construction, furniture, electronics and clothes.