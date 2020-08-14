Jordan sends humanitarian assistance to Lebanon after Beirut’s blasts

AMMAN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Thursday sent an airplane loaded with humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, following the massive explosions at the Port of Beirut last week.

The humanitarian assistance, including food supplies, medical equipment, electricity generators and LED lights, was dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), according to Ayman Mifleh, secretary-general of JHCO.

Jordan will provide more assistance to Lebanon, he added.

After Beirut’s explosions, Jordan has sent a military field hospital to the Lebanese capital to help in the relief efforts.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing 171 people and wounding 6,000 at least. Enditem