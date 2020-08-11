Jordan to enforce law of wearing face masks as local COVID-19 infections increase

AMMAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Jordan will enforce a law that makes wearing face masks and gloves obligatory as 14 local infections of coronavirus were reported Monday.

From Aug. 15, the Jordanian public security department and relevant authorities will start campaigns to enforce the law and impose fines for those who do not wear face masks or gloves from 20 dinars (around 28 U.S. dollars) to 50 dinars for each person, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference on Monday.

“We have no plans to impose partial or full curfew at the moment because any closures or curfews may have serious social and economic consequences,” the minister added.

Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber said 16 cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, of whom 14 are local infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,268 in the country.

“Unfortunately, people are not taking coronavirus seriously, and some are even denying it exists. Either we commit, or things will get worse,” he added.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus. Enditem