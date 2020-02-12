Jordan urges int’l efforts to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity

AMMAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Sunday urged intensified international efforts to preserve territorial integrity, protect civilians and enhance de-escalation efforts in Syria.

During talks between Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Amman, the two sides looked into the crisis in Syria as well as developments related to the Palestinian issue.

Safadi called for more efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria that preserves its unity and restores its stability and security and opens the door for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homes, according to a statement by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.

He stressed the importance of Russian-Jordanian coordination to avoid more escalation and destruction in the south of Syria.

On the Palestinian issue, Safadi voiced appreciation for Russia’s support to the two-state solution and warned against any unilateral Israeli measures that represent a violation of the international law and undermine the two-state solution.

The Russian official voiced appreciation for Jordan’s efforts to attain Mideast peace and for hosting a large number of Syrian refugees.

Also, on Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan received the Russian official and talked about regional developments.