Jordan urges Israel to engage in direct, serious peace talks after deal with UAE

AMMAN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Thursday urged Israel to engage in direct and serious peace talks after a peace deal was announced between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

The remarks were made by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who said Israel has to choose either the just peace that ends the occupation and resort to the two-state solution or continuing the conflict that is exacerbated by Israel’s violations to the legitimate Palestinian rights.

Safadi said in a statement that the deal would be associated with Israel’s actions in the post-agreement period.

The minister said that if Israel deals with the agreement as a means to end the occupation and meet the Palestinians’ rights to freedom and a viable and independent state along the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the region will move ahead towards realizing peace. Otherwise, Israel will deepen the conflicts that will jeopardize the entire region’s security.

The minister said that Israel’s decision to freeze the annexation of Palestinian lands mentioned in the agreement with the UAE has to be followed by stopping its illegitimate procedures.

He said that the freezing decision must be immediately followed by embarking on direct, serious, and effective negotiations to realize peace according to the two-state solution, the international law, and the Arab peace initiative.

The just and comprehensive peace constitutes an Arab strategic option and importance for the regional and international peace and security, he said, which will never be attained as long as the occupation exists and Israel persists on its policies that kill the two-state solution and blow the pillars of the peace process.

He also reiterated that the region is on a crossroad currently, either a peace that ends the occupation and meets all the legitimate rights of Palestinians, or a conflict.

He said that Jordan supports any real efforts that can contribute to realizing just and comprehensive peace.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. Enditem