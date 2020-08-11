Jordan voices full support to Lebanon after deadly blast

AMMAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Monday emphasized its full solidarity with Lebanon to address the catastrophic explosions at the port of Beirut.

The remarks were made by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who addressed an online gathering held by the UN on the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

Safadi said that the international aid is fundamental to help Lebanon to overcome the explosion-related crisis.

“We cannot leave Lebanon alone,” Safadi said in a statement by the foreign ministry.

He highlighted that Jordan, whose field hospital has started work in Beirut, continues to send assistance to Lebanon. Enditem