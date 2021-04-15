Jordan welcomes UNESCO’s resolution on Jerusalem Old City

AMMAN, April 14 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Wednesday welcomed a resolution by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said Wednesday that the UNESCO Executive Board adopted a resolution during its 211th session that considered all Israeli procedures aimed at changing the nature of the holy city and its legal status quo as null and void.

He added that the resolution was the result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts in cooperation with Palestinians and the Arab and Islamic groups in the organization, according to the ministry’s statement.

He said the resolution calls on Israel to halt its illegal and unilateral procedures against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls. Enditem