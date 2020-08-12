Jordanian FM says Lebanon not to face explosion’s repercussions alone

BEIRUT, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that Lebanon will receive several Jordanian aircraft on Thursday carrying aid for the Lebanese, LBCI local TV channel reported.

“Lebanon will not be left alone in facing the repercussions of the explosions,” Safadi said following his meeting at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Safadi added that the Jordanian field hospital will stay in Lebanon as long as the country needs it.

“I conveyed a message of support by Jordan for Lebanon,” the minister said.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital and killing 160 people while wounding 6,000. Enditem