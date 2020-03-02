Jordanian king, Iraqi senior official meet over ties, cooperation

AMMAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday reaffirmed that Jordan will continue to stand by Iraq and its people in their efforts towards a prosperous future, according to a Royal Court statement.

The king made the remarks at a meeting in Amman with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, where he stressed the strong ties between Jordan and Iraq and keenness to enhance them across various sectors.

Discussions between the two sides also focused on cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region and ways to expand it, especially in economic sectors.

The meeting also focused on efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, in addition to the efforts to fight terrorism.