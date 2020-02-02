Jordanian protesters condemn U.S. Mideast peace plan

AMMAN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Thousands of Jordanians gathered in several parts of the capital Amman to protest the new Middle East peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a rally in downtown Amman on Friday, thousands of Jordanian activists and members of political parties came together to slam the U.S. plan.

Chanting slogans against the U.S. and Israel, they called on the government to take action and urged Arab states to take a unified stance in the face of the deal.

“We are here to reject the deal that gives Israel the green light to occupy more Palestinian lands,” Salma Ali, a teacher, told Xinhua.

Also on Friday, hundreds of Jordanians staged a sit-in near the U.S. embassy in Amman, calling for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The protesters emphasized Jordan’s role in preserving the holy sites in Jerusalem and condemned America’s bias towards Israel.