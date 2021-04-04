Jordan’s senate president says king “red line”

AMMAN, April 4 (Xinhua) — Jordan’s Senate President Faisal Fayez on Sunday said King Abdullah II of Jordan is a “red line,” the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The senate president made the remarks at a meeting for the Lower House and the Senate on an event to mark the country’s centennial, where he said Jordan will stand up to all attempts seeking to harm its stability and security.

Lower House Speaker Abdel Menem Oudat said Jordanians stand firmly behind King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

“The Hashemite monarchy is immune to sedition and conspiracies and Jordan ended on Saturday all attempts to harm the country’s stability and security,” Oudat said.

On Saturday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan’s army Yousef Huneiti denied the reports that Prince Hamzah bin Hussein had been detained. Enditem