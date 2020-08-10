Jordyn Woods Breaks The Internet With Her Massage Video

Jordyn Woods became a trending topic on social media over the weekend after a video of her getting a lymphatic drainage massage on her behind and legs went viral.

On Friday, the 22-year-old model, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, visited SKINIC in Beverly Hills to get the treatment, which the clinic shared a clip of through its Instagram page.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again,” the caption read.

In the video, Woods can be seen lying face down on a massage table as a masseuse works on her backside and thighs.

Woods is a fan of lymphatic drainage massages, which she claims help remove toxins from the body. Earlier this year, she shared pictures of the effects of the massage on her midriff, which appeared slimmer after the treatment.

“Lymphatic drainage massages have a lot of health benefits,” she captioned a clip on Instagram. “Helps remove toxins, improves circulation, helps your immune system and so much more.”

It didn’t take long for Woods to become a trending topic on Twitter, and the social media influencer appeared bemused by all the attention.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter… swipe to see which tweet made me log off.”

She then referred to a tweet that read, “Jordyn woods thicker than a gorilla exhibit glass. ”

Woods’ video broke the internet just a day after her former best friend made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video, “WAP.”

However, Jenner’s appearance in the video did not go down well with some fans who took offense to her family’s alleged appropriation of Black culture.

A petition to remove Jenner from the “WAP” music video has since received more than 64,000 signatures.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Cardi B addressed the controversy surrounding Jenner’s appearance in the video, writing: “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid’s bday party.”

She then explained that her husband, Offset, was “real close” with Travis Scott, the father of Jenner’s daughter.

“Not everything is about race,” the rapper continued. “There’s issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f—in race.”