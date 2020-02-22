Jorginho slammed by Chelsea fans after ‘tackle’ on Tammy Abraham in new clip

Chelsea star Jorginho slid in for a tackle on recovering forward Tammy Abraham during training, leaving fans in panic about their top scorer

Chelsea fans were not happy with midfielder Jorginho after he put in a risky tackle on top-scorer Tammy Abraham.

The Blues faced off against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

One man who missed out on a starting place, though, is Abraham who was put on the bench for the London derby.

It is the second match in a row that the forward has not started for Frank Lampard, after also missing out on the Manchester United loss earlier in the week.

And footage has emerged of the young Englishman getting on the wrong end of a tackle from Jorginho.

In the clip, the squad are playing a small game at their Cobham training ground.

Abraham carries the ball down the left wing and picks it up immediately at the restart.

But the Italian midfielder is quickly coming towards him.

The forward keeps his composure, dragging the ball back before flicking it through Jorginho’s legs.

Chelsea’s midfielder, though, does not take it well as a leg is left out while grabbing the Englishman’s top.

And Abraham falls to the floor, with his team-mates calling for a foul.

This footage was shared on the club’s official YouTube channel on Saturday, where it has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

But the Blues faithful were not happy with the midfielder.

“Jorginho wasn’t having any of that,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Jorginho didn’t take kindly to that nutmeg.”

While a third made a hilarious observation.

“No wonder Tammy’s never fully recovered,” they said.

“Our own players are hacking him down in training.”

And a fourth simply added: “That’s dangerous.”

Abraham has scored 15 goals in 32 appearances this season, with 13 coming in the Premier League.

The Englishman has been reunited with Jose Mourinho, who was boss when the youngster was graduating from the academy.

But the Portuguese manager has been backed to beat his former side on their own turf in a “masterclass”.