Jose Mourinho delivers Troy Parrott assessment after Tottenham’s FA Cup exit

Troy Parrott has been given minimal opportunities by Jose Mourinho but the Tottenham boss believes everyone saw why against Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday night

Jose Mourinho’s introduction of Troy Parrott was met with sarcastic cheers by Tottenham fans delighted to finally see the youngster given an opportunity.

But Mourinho believes his extra-time cameo vindicated his decision to overlook him even in the midst of his attacking crisis.

Republic of Ireland youngster Parrott is highly-rated but has been given limited game time since Mourinho took charge, even with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son sidelined through injury.

He came off the bench against Norwich at the start of extra-time but struggled to make an impact before his penalty miss contributed to their shoot-out exit in the FA Cup fifth round.

Mourinho was quick to point out to fans that it proved he is not ready for first-team action and warned them “don’t think that Parrott is the second Harry Kane”.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho said of Parrott: “The penalty is nothing. He is a penalty taker in the under-23s, he scores every one in the unders.

“He was so confident, he wanted to take one, he wanted to take the responsibility, it’s an experience in his career.

“The problem is not his experience. The problem is the 30 minutes.

“Now people can see that he has to work a lot so don’t think that Parrott is the second Harry Kane because he’s just a young kid that needs to work.

“Let’s forget the penalty because we all miss the penalties, it was not Troy.

“In this moment I have to think about what’s next and I have to speak to my club because I think some of these boys to have a chance to fight Tuesday for a Champions League position they just can’t play on Saturday.

“Particularly in forward positions, behind we’ve got options but not going forward.”

Spurs take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday before their Champions League second leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.