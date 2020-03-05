Jose Mourinho offers Eric Dier explanation after angry clash with Tottenham fans

Eric Dier has reportedly clashed with Tottenham fans after tonight’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has given his verdict on Eric Dier reportedly clashing with home fans following tonight’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

Spurs were beaten on penalties by the fellow Premier League outfit following a 1-1 draw at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dier was seen climbing over rows of seats in the home end before being involved in a confrontation with fans.

The England international was then then led away by stewards while home fans pleaded with the midfielder to calm down.

Tottenham are yet to comment on the incident but Mourinho was asked about it in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question,” said Mourinho after the game.

“I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did.”

On the prospect of the club taking action against Dier, Mourinho said: “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”

The midfielder was heard on camera footage taken by one fan near the incident shouting ‘he’s my brother, he’s my brother’ before being pulled away.

Dier, who has 40 England caps, scored in the penalty shootout loss to Norwich, but Tim Krul saved two efforts to put the Canaries into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The result only adds to Tottenham’s recent woes with the club now out of both domestic cup competitions and looking unlikely to reach the Champions League quarter-final.

Spurs will take a 1-0 deficit to Germany to face RB Leipzig in a few days time after a disappointing home leg.

Should they go out of the competition then fighting for a top four spot in the Premier League would be the only thing left to fight for this season.

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Burnley this weekend before the return leg at Leipzig.