Jose Mourinho responds to Paul Merson’s comments that ‘he is not happy at Tottenham’

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at Paul Merson’s claims he regrets taking the Spurs job

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he is ‘really happy’ at Spurs, despite Starsport columnist Paul Merson suggesting that he has ‘gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho’.

In his weekly column, Merson claimed Mourinho’s Tottenham reign was already starting to ‘look like Manchester United all over again.”

However, the Portuguese tactician has hit out at his critics in an interview with Sky Sports, saying: “Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true, I am really happy at the club.

“You know me quite well, enough to know that I am really happy. Difficult? Yes, but if it was not difficult it wouldn’t be for me.

“I like the players and who they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them. If you see a bad face from me it is because of a bad result. I cannot change myself.

“That’s just me. The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July.”

After a positive start to his tenure with three straight wins, Spurs have since won just seven of their last 16 games in all competitions.

Mourinho has also clashed with left-back Danny Rose, who recently for Newcastle claiming that he was never going to be given a chance under the ex-Chelsea boss.

He also substituted Jan Vertonghen early in their FA Cup replay against Southampton, prompting Merson’s comments.

“I said when he went there it would give them a lift and there would be a charm offensive – and he was all smiles for a while,” Merson added.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they? He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking: ‘What have I done coming here?’ You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?