Jose Mourinho sent Michel Vorm message by Tottenham fans after Norwich disaster

Jose Mourinho was slammed by Tottenham fans for his decision to start Michel Vorm in goal against Norwich after letting in a poor goal against Jospi Drmic

Tottenham fans sent a clear message to Jose Mourinho on his decision to start Michel Vorm after his disaster against Norwich.

The north London side are battling the Premier League’s bottom side in the FA Cup fifth round.

Jan Vertonghen gave Mourinho’s side the lead after 13 minutes – but footage from the game has shown how the goalkeeper could not keep it that way.

In the clip, there are 12 minutes of time left in north London.

Norwich substitute Kenny McLean gets some space at the edge of the penalty box – and decides to go for glory.

His shot is straight at Vorm but the keeper does not keep the ball in his hands.

Reaching out towards it, the Dutchman tries to bounce the ball on the turf towards him.

But it massively backfires, instead heading towards the on-rushing Jospi Drmic.

And the forward pounces on the loose ball, smashing it into the ground.

It loops over the flailing goalkeeper, who cannot stop it from falling into the back of the net.

This sends the 9,000 travelling Norwich fans wild as Drmic celebrates in the corner.

But the Spurs faithful on Twitter sent a clear message to Mourinho about the 36-year-old.

“Seriously Mourinho,” one supporter said.

“Don’t put Vorm in goal if you want to s***house a 1-0, you imbecile.”

Another commented: “Why, oh why, did Mourinho pick Vorm today.

“It’s all on you today, Jose.”

While a third held nothing back.

“Mourinho is absolute s***,” they said.

“Who plays Vorm when the man can’t grab a ball going straight at him?”

And a fourth added: “I’ve been kind to Mourinho but Vorm is a f***ing donkey and should never have started.”

A fifth sarcastically wrote: “Another great decision Mourinho.”

With a final fan simply saying: “This is prime example of why you don’t start Vorm.”

It comes as Mourinho’s star man Harry Kane has been tipped to leave north London for Barcelona.