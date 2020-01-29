Jose Mourinho slammed for ‘uninspired’ Gareth Bale to Tottenham transfer rumours

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been linked with re-signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window. The Wales international joined Los Blancos from Spurs for a world record £85.3m in 2013

Jose Mourinho potentially trying to sign Gareth Bale for Tottenham would be exactly the opposite of what the club needs right now.

That is the view of former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who claims re-signing the Welshman would be an uninspiring move by the Portuguese.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Bale with the Real Madrid star continually linked with an exit from the Bernabeu.

His relationship with Zinedine Zidane has never been the best while fans have been getting on his back for a while.

The 30-year-old almost left last summer but a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning was vetoed at the last minute.

Bale is paid a reported £650,000-a-week and most clubs cannot afford to stump up that sort of cash to sign him.

This would also apply for Spurs but a loan deal or a cut-price transfer has been touted in the past.

But Collymore does not think Mourinho should be looking to to replicate the past by signing Bale but should be trying to bring through youth.

“Can’t think of another signing Tottenham could make this month who’d epitomise what Jose Mourinho is about in 2020 than Gareth Bale,” Collymore wrote in his column for the Daily Mirror.

“Because bringing the Welshman back from Real Madrid would be uninspired and backwards-looking — exactly the opposite of what Spurs actually need.

“It’d be like Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr announcing they were coming out of retirement and reuniting The Beatles.

“In that, we know how much we’d all love it to work, but we also know it will never be the same as it was the first time round.

“Let me ask you this: ‘Has anyone else noticed that no great young players now want to play for Mourinho?’”

Spurs have only signed Gedson Fernandes on loan this month but are desperate to bring in more new faces.

The priority right now is to try to sign another striker after Harry Kane was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.