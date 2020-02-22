Jose Mourinho‘s four-minute Tottenham rant in full after RB Leipzig defeat

Jose Mourinho was back to his box office best after Tottenham were beaten at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening

Jose Mourinho launched into a four-minute rant following a tricky evening for Tottenham in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig are firmly in the driving seat heading into the second leg following last night’s 1-0 win in north London.

Dele Alli threw a tantrum after being substituted, while Spurs looked lacklustre going forward as they tried to cope without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

And Mourinho appeared to be feeling the strain of a tough 90 minutes in his post-match tunnel interview.

“Do you think we saw the real Spurs in the last 20 minutes?” Mourinho was asked on BT Sport.

What came next was a four-minute Mourinho masterclass of a rant, which saw the Portuguese discuss everything from Erik Lamela’s fitness to Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.

He responded: “Come on, what do you mean by the real Spurs? Come on. Come on,” he responded.

“Let’s be loyal to the boys and tell that they did everything they could do.

“Do you know how many training sessions Lamela made with team?

“Zero. Direct from injury to recovering on the pitch with the physios, direct to 20 minutes of a game of the Champions League. That is our team.

“You can look at it and you see the two perspectives. One perspective is an amazing group with amazing guys that try everything. By another side you see how we are in this moment.

“You look to the other guys, they play with Schick, with Werner, with Nkuku. Nkuku is tired? Get out, comes Forsberg. Schick is tired? Come out, comes Poulsen.

“This is our situation. It’s like going to a fight with a gun without bullets.

“So we did what we can do and I think if we score before them, the game would be different.

“You can tell me we had luck in some moments, I disagree. We had a great goalkeeper, that made two magnificent saves.

“That is not luck, that is an amazing goalkeeper. Their goalkeeper also made a couple of fantastic saves.

“We had our chances, and we tried everything we could. I thank the fans for their support to the boys.

“What I am worried with is not the 1-0, because the 1-0 is an open result. 1-0 we can perfectly go there and win the tie.

“What worries me is that these are our players for the next I don’t know how many matches. We have to play in two days again.

“We could see Lucas absolutely dead, Bergwijn absolutely dead, Lo Celso dead. So we can look at it in the two perspectives.

“One perspective is that I am so proud of them and they did absolutely fantastic.

“Another perspective is, that’s our situation… we are really in trouble.

“If this was for this game I would say “okay no problem, 1-0 everything is open”, what worries me is that we have Premier League and FA Cup to play too. And this is our situation.”

BT reporter Des Kelly did try and get a word in at that point, saying: “I understand what you’re saying and you’re defending your players and quite right. My point was when you changed the shape, when you made the substitutions…’

But before he could finish, Mourinho was off again.

“I didn’t change the shape, I play exactly with the same shape, I change the pieces,” the Spurs boss considered.

“I saw that with Bergwijn and Lucas both up instead of Dele Alli we could have a dynamic we didn’t have before. I knew that Lamela could give us only 15, 20 minutes, and even so a question mark.

“I also knew that Ndombele could not play for 90 minutes and much more than what he did also very difficult to do.

“I tried to manage the pieces that we had. Don’t tell me that Lamela and Ndombele should start the game because they could not start the game. So these guys… fantastic.

“I cannot be happier to have guys like them with the limitations we have, but here we go and Chelsea drinking sparkling water with lemon watching the game on TV and Saturday morning, thank you very much for the choice Saturday morning we are there again.”