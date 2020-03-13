Jose Mourinho’s greatest excuses as Tottenham boss goes on injury rant after Leipzig loss

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho again bemoaned the injuries his team have suffered as they were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig but it’s not the first time Mourinho has used an excuse

Losing a football match is very rarely Jose Mourinho ’s fault it seems.

The Tottenham boss bemoaned his side’s injuries as they were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Admittedly, the loss of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn is not ideal, and Mourinho keeps banging on about how hard he has had it since taking over in north London.

But it’s not the first time the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has pulled out his book of excuses – and it’s not always when his team loses either.

Now Starsport have had a look at some of Mourinho’s greatest excuses. In no particular order…

The Tottenham boss said last night: “It is difficult to speak about injuries, but you want me to speak about other things, it looks like the obvious is that the problems accumulate with the accumulation of injuries.

“If you want to make an exercise and imagine Leipzig tonight with Sabitzer, Schick, Werner, do you think they would win the way they did?

“You go to the European champions and make an exercise? Liverpool without Salah, Mane, Henderson, Firmino.

“You want to go to Spain and do Barcelona without Griezmann, Messi, Suarez. Do you want to make this exercise with every team in the world?

“I think every team in the world would struggle with five or six of their most important players missing, it is as simple as that. To look at it in a very simple and pragmatic way, it is as simple as that.

“All the players that were on the Leipzig bench, in my team they would play. Forsberg would play, Poulsen would play. In this moment they would all play in my team because we don’t have so that is a big problem.”

Speed is of the essence when Mourinho’s teams are losing.

And with eventual champions Leicester beating Jose’s Chelsea 2-1 in 2015, Mourinho was not happy with the Foxes ballboys.

He moaned: “They [Leicester City] fought with everything, they defended with everything, and the ballboys were amazing too.”

The title was already won when Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by West Brom at the Hawthorns in 2015.

And Mourinho blamed his side’s lack of intensity on the poor season their rivals had had.

He said: “If I have to blame anybody, blame Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for letting us win the title so early!”

2015 seemed to be a year of excuses from Mourinho and the start of the 15/16 season saw the then-Chelsea boss hit out at Blues doctor Eva Carneiro.

During the opening day 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Carneiro rushed on to treat Eden Hazard, and the boss was not happy.

With Thibaut Courtois having been sent off, he said: “My medical department left me with eight fit outfield players in a counter attack after a set piece and we were worried we didn’t have enough players left.

“If you go to the pitch to assist a player, then you must be sure that a player has a serious problem. I was sure that Eden didn’t have a serious problem. He had a knock and was very tired.”

New club at Manchester United but same old Mourinho, this time blaming former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal for the fitness of his squad.

“My teams are different to Mr Van Gaal, and it is a difficult situation to change the dynamics.

“It would be easier for me to have 20 new players and start from zero.”

Ah, of course the European football chiefs were also given a chapter in Mourinho’s book of excuses.

While at Real Madrid, defender Pepe was sent off in a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2011.

An unhappy Jose blasted: “If I tell Uefa what I really think and feel, my career would end now.

“Instead I will just ask a question to which I hope one day to get a response: Why? Why? Why Ovrebo? Why Busacca? Why De Bleeckere? Why Stark? Why?

“Because every semi-final the same things happen. We are talking about an absolutely fantastic football team, so why do they need that? Why?

“I don’t know if it is the Unicef sponsorship or if it is because they are nice guys. I don’t understand.”

Mourinho’s Chelsea beat QPR in 2014 but the boss still wasn’t happy.

During a darkening autumn evening, Mourinho wanted the floodlights turned on sooner.

He said: “I think the man responsible for the lights was in the same mood as the crowd because everyone was sleeping

“It took him 20 minutes to understand that it was dark, but it took me 30 minutes to understand that the stadium was not empty.”