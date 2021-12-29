Josef Fritzl, who has been in prison for 15 years for keeping his daughter as a sex slave, could be released if he passes psychiatric tests.

With his captive child Elisabeth, whom he raped repeatedly in a bunker beneath his home in Amstetten, Austria, the evil rapist, 86, fathered seven children.

Fritzl is currently serving a life sentence after being imprisoned in 2009, but he will be eligible for early release in the near future.

If he is released, he will have spent nine years less in captivity than Elisabeth, who was held captive in his basement dungeon.

In the autumn, the Regional Court of Krems in Lower Austria decided to transfer Fritzl from a mental institution to a regular jail.

As a result, he’d be eligible for early release after serving 15 years of his sentence.

The public prosecutor’s office, on the other hand, was opposed to the plan and filed an appeal right away.

The case has now been taken over by the Higher Regional Court, which has appointed an expert to examine the notorious rapist in order to determine his psychiatric condition.

If the expert finds any irregularities, Fritzl will be forced to stay in prison and will not be eligible for early release.

The Austrian could be released from prison if the expert determines that he is of sound mind.

By the end of January, a decision should be made.

Fritzl and Elisabeth had seven children in the small cellar beneath his house, where he built living quarters with a kitchen and bathroom.

Three of the other children were brought upstairs to live with him and his wife Rosemarie, while one child died shortly after birth and was incinerated by the monster.

Elisabeth had left the children on their doorstep because she was unable to care for them, Fritzl told Rosemarie.

The three remaining children, aged five to 19, were kept in the windowless cellar and would see sunlight for the first time in 2008.

When the oldest cellar child, a 19-year-old girl, became seriously ill, Fritzl’s crimes were discovered.

Elisabeth begged her father to take the girl, Kerstin, to the hospital, but after questioning the teen – who had never been outside before – doctors quickly alerted cops.

Fritzl was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to murder by negligence in the death of the baby he cremated.

Slavery, incest, rape, coercion, and false imprisonment were among the other charges.