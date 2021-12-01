Josephine Baker is inducted into the Pantheon as a burlesque legend, civil rights activist, and French resistance hero.

Burlesque legend, civil rights activist, and French resistance hero Josephine Baker has been inducted into the Pantheon.

She joins Marie Curie, Voltaire, Victor Hugo, and other French luminaries at a shrine dedicated to France’s honored dead.

Josephine Baker’s voice rang out from the Pantheon monument in Paris on Tuesday night, as the legendary performer was inducted into the shrine for France’s most honoured dead – becoming the first black woman to be honored in this way.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said he was honoring an “exceptional figure” who “embodies the French spirit.”

In the Pantheon, she joins scientists Marie Curie and Voltaire, philosophers Voltaire and Victor Hugo, and other French luminaries.

Baker arrived in Paris at the age of 19 to escape the humiliation and horror of Jim Crow laws in 1920s St Louis, Missouri, and set the jazz era alight with her provocative dances in very little clothing at the Folies Bergère.

“When they burned my house down when I was a child, I was terrified and ran away,” she said.

I eventually escaped by running as far as I could.

It was to France.”

A bare-breasted, black burlesque performer who walked her pet cheetah, complete with diamond collar, to the shops would have been given the leeway she required only in the anything-goes capitals of continental Europe between the wars.

Baker renounced her US citizenship after marrying industrialist Jean Lion in 1937.

She moved to Castelnaud-la-Chapelle in south-western France the same year.

Baker lived in a chateau and was chauffeured by a white chauffeur at a time when racist white mobs in the southern states of America were still lynching black people on the spur of the moment.

“Josephine Baker is widely regarded as the first African-American superstar.

Rosemary Phillips, a Barbados native and co-owner of Baker’s Park in south-western France, described her as “the Rihanna of the 1920s.”

She also conquered Berlin, Europe’s debauched party capital at the time, receiving 2,000 marriage proposals.

In Germany, the rise of the Nazis put an end to performances.

When Hitler invaded France, she bravely used her celebrity to work as a spy for the French resistance while hiding in plain sight.

This has endear her to the French people more than anything else.

From today’s perspective, she is well-known.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Burlesque legend, civil rights activist, and French resistance hero Josephine Baker is inducted into the Pantheon.

Josephine Baker: Burlesque legend, civil rights campaigner and French resistance hero enters the Pantheon