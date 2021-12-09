Josh Duggar, a reality TV star, was found guilty of possessing child pornography.

Josh Duggar, a reality TV show star, was found guilty of possessing child pornography.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., is a small

Josh Duggar, a former reality television star, was found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography by a federal jury in Arkansas on Thursday.

Duggar, 33, was found guilty on one count of receiving and possessing child pornography by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.

When he is sentenced at a later date, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to (dollar)250,000 per count.

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the show was canceled in 2015 after allegations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter surfaced.

After receiving a tip from a family friend, authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006, but determined that the statute of limitations on any potential charges had passed.

The Washington County (Ark.) Jail provided this undated photo of Joshua Duggar. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

Duggar’s parents claimed he confessed and apologized for the fondling.

Duggar later apologized for his addiction to pornography and for cheating on his wife.

The judge in the child porn case decided that jurors could hear testimony about Duggar confessing to molesting four girls in 2003.

Duggar allegedly told her about the abuse, according to a family friend.

A Little Rock police detective discovered child porn files being shared by a computer linked to Duggar, prompting federal authorities to launch an investigation.

Images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership owned by Duggar, according to a federal agent testifying in May.

The images were downloaded or uploaded onto Duggar’s computer by someone else, according to Duggar’s lawyer.

The jury, however, was not swayed.

Jim Bob Duggar, who also appeared on the reality show, is running for a state Senate seat in northwestern Arkansas in a special election.

He was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives before that.