Josh Duggar SMILES in his mugshot after being found guilty of child pornography and facing a ten-year prison sentence.

Josh Duggar SMILES in his mugshot after being found guilty in a child pornography trial and facing a 10-year sentence.

After being found guilty of child pornography charges, Josh Duggar was photographed smiling in his mugshot.

In April 2021, Duggar, 33, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was found guilty on both counts on Thursday.

According to The US Sun, he is now likely to receive a sentence of ten years in prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.

In four months, Judge Timothy L Brooks plans to sentence Duggar.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he added.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so he will be held indefinitely.”

The marshalls will take care of it.”

Josh was taken into custody right away after being convicted of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

“He is looking at a minimum of five years in prison,” attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan told The US Sun.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Josh Duggar trial live blog…

“There is an exception to that if he provides substantial assistance to the prosecution, but he did not do so.”

“He took us all the way to a full trial, so I’m guessing he’ll get ten years.”

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” after hearing the result, according to a reporter from The Sun who was present at the time.

The former Counting On star was immediately handcuffed and taken away.

On his way out, he made a pit stop to tell his wife Anna how much he “loved” her.

Despite Anna’s “stoicism” throughout it all, family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar worked hard to console her.

Before leaving court with his son Justin and wife Claire, he hugged his daughter-in-law.

The guilty verdict came after a nearly two-week trial that featured graphic and disturbing testimony and details.

The testimony of Josh’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, Bobye Holt, who broke down in tears and claimed in court that he once confessed to molesting a 5-year-old girl when he was a teen, was one of the most shocking revelations.

When Bobye went to the Duggars’ house when Josh was 15, he confessed to touching the 5-year-old girl inappropriately, she told the jury.

“We’ve known the Duggars for 36 years and consider them friends.

“Our kids were the best of friends,” she said in court.

“In November of 2002, our eldest daughter was Josh’s girlfriend.”

The atmosphere was solemn.

They were 14 at the time.”

“On March 23, 2003, Mr. Bobye,” Bobye continued.

Duggar invited us…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.