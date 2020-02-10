Josh King endured ‘difficult’ days after Bournemouth denied Man Utd transfer

Manchester United tried to bring Josh King back to the club on transfer deadline day last month

Bournemouth star Josh King endured a difficult couple of days after failing to get a desired move to Manchester United on deadline day.

The former Red Devils star was linked with a shock Old Trafford switch in the closing hours of the January window.

But Bournemouth stood firm, pricing United out of a move, despite claims King was keen for a transfer to materialise.

Eddie Howe has spoken out about the striker, admitting he is committed to helping the Cherries avoid relegation.

“That was a difficult couple of days for him, but a huge compliment and a huge moment for him, to have Manchester United come in and express an interest in him,” he said.

“But he’s very focused on our current position and this club.

“He knows we’re in a relegation fight; it’s no time for him to focus on himself, he knows that, and he’s very much a team player.

“So he’s looking forward to being fit and contributing to our battle.”

United were forced to look elsewhere on deadline day and managed to land Odion Ighalo in the closing hours of the window.

The striker joined on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and is a boyhood fan of the club.

And football expert Gabriele Marcotti thinks United have made a smart decision signing Ighalo over King.

“Look, this is what they went for in the end,” he said on ESPN FC.

“I personally don’t think Josh King would have been a great signing either.

“They were talking absurd amounts of money for that as well. I think you dodged a bullet there.

“See how things work out.”

Ighalo has been training hard and could make his debut against Chelsea next weekend.