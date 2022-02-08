Josh Neuman, a 22-year-old skateboarder with 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, and three other passengers died in an Iceland plane crash.

Josh Neuman, a 22-year-old skateboarder with 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, was killed along with three other passengers in an Iceland plane crash.

A SKATEBOARDER has died in an Icelandic lake after a plane crashed into it.

Josh Neuman, a 22-year-old YouTuber, was one of four people killed in the incident.

Neuman was well-known for his skateboarding videos, with 1.2 million followers on YouTube.

As word of his death spread, the tributes poured in.

“Josh touched the lives of millions of people all over the world,” said creator Spencer Shipman.

Because you were always just Josh to me, my friend, I don’t think I fully appreciated the magnitude and breadth of your influence until you died.

“You were a friend I admired, looked up to, and confided in with my deepest fears and insecurities.”

“I’m doing my best to keep it together and live the way you’d like.”

I adore you, dude.

Brother, soar high and take it easy.”

Neuman was in Iceland to create content for Suspicious Antwerp, a Belgian fashion label, according to Infosurhoy.

Tim Alings, the brand’s sponsorship manager, was also on board, as was skydiver Nicola Bellavia, 32.

Haraldur Diego, an Icelandic pilot, is credited with pioneering photography tours.