JOSH Neuman was an American skateboarder and social media influencer with 1.2 million YouTube subscribers who regularly posted videos to his channel.

The 22-year-old was killed in a plane crash in February 2022, according to news reports.

Neuman had been dating Ansley Norman, a student at North Carolina State University, for over three years when he died tragically.

He was frequently seen on social media flaunting his girl to his 170,000 followers.

Norman’s social media accounts are set to private, so little information about her is available outside of her relationship. She prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Neuman was one of four people killed in a plane crash in Iceland.

The plane took off from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, on February 3, 2022, but never returned, and four bodies were discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn a few days later.

“Josh represents the side of humanity that we all aspire to.”

His family said in a statement that he “not only touched but impacted lives on a scale of his own.”

“Josh didn’t just live life; he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone in his 22 years on this planet.”

“Josh was a doer, a dreamer, and a gentle soul who saw the world through an opportunistic lens, seizing every opportunity while inspiring millions.”

Neuman’s plane reportedly did not send a distress signal after disappearing from radar, so what happened to it is still unknown.

Crews had to use submarine and sonar technology to recover the four individuals’ bodies, which were discovered at depths of up to 157 feet.

“We are enormously distressed by the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends,” Suspicious Antwerp said in a statement.

“We’re in constant contact with them, as well as the authorities, and we’re doing everything we can to help them through these trying times.”

Norman posted a statement on her Instagram story following Neuman’s death, expressing her grief.

“Since graduating from high school, my relationship with God and faith in general has been rocky.

According to VimBuzz, she wrote, “Growing up in a Catholic school was sometimes very suffocating, and I felt as if certain beliefs were forced upon me.”

“It’s been really easy to lose touch with what used to consume my life on a daily basis ever since I started college.”

Every day, I question what I believe.

