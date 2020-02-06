Josh Reynolds’ girlfriend is accused of lying she was pregnant

The woman at the centre of assault allegations levelled against NRL star Josh Reynolds is accused of lying about her pregnancies and using fake names to scam men out of thousands of dollars.

Arabella Del Busso, 29, claimed Reynolds assaulted her last year, alleging she suffered bruises to her arms and legs during an incident which was partly filmed in September.

Leaked footage went viral last month showing the shirtless Wests Tigers playmaker, 30, verbally abusing Del Busso as she sat on his bed. It did not show any assault by Reynolds towards her.

Reynolds has vehemently denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm in December.

He is due to appear in court on Friday for an expedited hearing in which he will claim his ex-girlfriend faked three pregnancies and has used nine aliases to dupe him and former boyfriends into giving her money.

The bombshell claims come as Del Busso’s mother and a former boyfriend came forward with allegations the model has been lying about her identity.

Del Busso’s mum, Isobel Preusker, told 9News her daughter’s real name is Donna Preusker – and claims she’s gone by fake names including Belladonna Di Donato, Bella Melbourne, and Donna Barcelona.

A former boyfriend from Sydney, who wished to remain anonymous, said he knew Del Busso as Belladonna Di Donato, and had given her thousands of dollars she claimed she needed for cancer treatment.

‘She told me she had cervical cancer. I gave her about $2,500 to $3,000 for her treatment,’ he told the news station.

Del Busso is also alleged to have had a medical certificate stating she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.

Reynolds’ defence team will claim the certificate was fake.

The news station also reported that in 2018, another former boyfriend, Michael Hayes was awarded $7,866 in a Queensland tribunal, as reimbursement for money he gave Del Busso which she claimed she needed for a relative’s funeral.

Reynolds was also reported to have given her more than $4,000 after she allegedly claimed her mother had died and needed money for funeral expenses.

He will claim he saw Del Busso once after meeting her on social media in 2018 and learned she was pregnant with twins three months later.

Del Busso then allegedly told him she suffered a miscarriage, but quickly became pregnant with twins again.

Reynolds spoke out about losing those twins in an emotional interview last April saying Del Busso had suffered a mid-pregnancy miscarriage, eight weeks before they were due to be born.

‘It’s made me deal with something in life that I never thought I’d have to deal with,’ he said at the time.

‘I’m not going to lie, I was pretty excited. That was something in life I’ve always wanted but I’ve sort of had to go along the lines that everything happens for a reason. It’s the saddest thing ever.’

Reynolds said that he and his partner had a nursery set up and had announced their babies’ gender during a public stunt last year.

A video posted to his Instagram page showed Reynolds throwing a West Tigers branded rugby ball covered in spikes at a balloon filled with party confetti.

Reynolds will now claim Del Busso was never pregnant on any of those occasions, with his legal team saying they have medical records to prove it.

A total of six men who had relationships with Del Busso will be used as witnesses in his defence case.

Del Busso’s sister Georgia Barone has denied the allegations in a statement to the Daily Telegraph, saying the pregnancies were real.

‘I’ll have to talk to Bella about this,’ she said. ‘However I can say that there is medical proof that these pregnancies weren’t fake.’

The bombshell allegations come after the ugly video of the pair was beamed around Australia last month.

In the clip, the footballer is filmed saying she ‘scared the f*** out of me’ and is seen asking her to leave.

Agitated Reynolds says: ‘Can you get out. Of my house. I want you out now. I want you out now or I’m going to f***ing flip it.’

The West Tigers released a statement saying they were aware the video was doing the rounds online.

A spokesman said: ‘Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted NSW Police and the NRL Integrity Unit as to this matter and will continue to work closely with them as required.

The release of the clip and an ongoing court case about allegations Reynolds’ assaulted Del Busso have put his playing career in jeopardy.

The Tigers veteran’s relationship with Ms Del Busso, who has starred in motorcycle and calendar photoshoots, broke down in acrimonious circumstances last year.