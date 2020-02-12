Josh Warrington vs Can Xu fight talks underway after IBF champ rejoins Eddie Hearn

Josh Warrington is back with Eddie Hearn – and could face China’s Can XU in his next bout

Josh Warrington is closing in on a featherweight unification fight with WBA champion Can Xu after rejoining promoter Eddie Hearn.

The IBF champion’s contract with Queensberry Promotions came to an end and the the mutual decision to part ways was confirmed by Frank Warren yesterday.

Warrington will join up with Hearn and Sky Sports – just over three years after their first stint together ended.

And it has paved the way for a possible clash with China’s Xu.

The WBA champion is promoted by Golden Boy who are tied in with broadcaster DAZN in the US – the same company Hearn is under contract with in the States.

And it is understood talks are already underway for Warrington to face Xu.

“It’s great to be back with Matchroom, Sky and now DAZN and I’m very excited about the future,” said Warrington.

“I have enjoyed my time at BT but now I’m looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division.”

The Leeds man enjoyed a successful three-year spell with Warren.

The Hall of Fame promoter delivered Warrington his dream fight at Elland Road, the home of his beloved Leeds in May 2018.

The 29-year-old fighter also achieved another dream that night as he claimed his first world title by beating Lee Selby with a superb performance.

Warren followed that up by delivering Warrington a huge clash with Belfast’s Carl Frampton at a sold-out Manchester Arena.

He delivered another stunning performance in a blockbuster fight to defeat the Irishman and retain his title.

Warrington then defended his belt against mandatory challenger and Yorkshire rival Kid Galahad before a win over Sofiane Takoucht.

Warren said: “”I am happy to say that we delivered for Josh on every level and helped him realise his goals in the sport,” said promoter Warren.

“We all wish Josh every success for the future and will always remember the great nights we enjoyed in Leeds.”

The Leeds man is desperate for a unification clash to add another world title to his IBF belt.

But one issue for Hearn could be the fact Galahad – who he also promotes – has just moved back into a mandatory position for Warrington’s title.

The Leeds man is not keen on a rematch with the Sheffield fighter so Hearn will have to manage that situation carefully.