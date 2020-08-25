Joshua Ritchie accused of breaking quarantine with wild night out 3 days after Ibiza trip

Joshua Ritchie has been accused of breaking quarantine rules after he was spotted partying with pals at a nightclub in Liverpool just days after arriving back from Ibiza.

The UK government added Spain to the long list of countries where holidaymakers need to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to England.

But after Josh returned from his luxury lads’ getaway, it seems as though he may have skipped the quarantine and headed straight for a boozy night out with his mates – which means he now risks a £1,000 fine.

Josh’s pal Layton snapped up a clip of the the former Love Island star hitting the dancefloor at Liverpool’s Jaloux nightclub, despite being required by law to stay at home and self-isolate for two weeks to avoid spreading the virus.

Josh seemed to be having the time of his life as he was surrounded by partygoers in a crowded lounge – and needless to say, there was no evidence of social-distancing measures in place.

With a drink in his hand, the reality TV star was spotted dancing and singing on his boozy night out.

Josh spent weeks in sunny Ibiza, and although the infection rate on the island is much lower than mainland Spain, it’s still included on the quarantine list.

This means those who break the two-week quarantine rules could risk a £1,000 fine.

Fans hit out at the former Ex On The Beach star for avoiding quarantine, after he re-posted his friend’s Instagram Story that tagged him in the Liverpool nightclub.

One angry fan penned: “So selfish going on holiday in the middle of a pandemic, that would be ok..BUT you clearly are not following social distancing and when you get off your flight again in the UK, guess what you potentially bring this horrid disease back here to innocent people who HAVE been following the rules, makes me so angry.

“Hope your holiday was that important that you could potentially kill people??!”

While another responded to one of his boozy snaps, writing: “Really? During a pandemic?”

Just yesterday, Josh took to his Instagram Story to share a clip of him in a car with a mate, proving that he’s still not self isolating even after a boozy night out.

Josh’s rep declined to comment when approached by Mirror Online.

The government’s website states travellers who arrive home “will not be allowed to leave the place where you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK (known as ‘self-isolating’) unless you’re arriving from an exempt country”.

It adds: “In England, if you do not self-isolate, you can be fined £1,000. If you do not provide an accurate contact detail declaration – or do not update your contact detail form in the limited circumstances where you need to move from the accommodation where you’re self-isolating to another place to continue self-isolating – you can be fined up to £3,200.”

This marks the fourth time Joshua has been accused of breaking lockdown rules during the pandemic.

Back in June, Josh flouted lockdown rules for a wild beach party.

As lockdown rules relaxed a little, with the UK gov allowing up to six people now allowed to gather in a garden or a public outdoor space, Josh headed to a huge beach party with his friends, proudly documenting the day out on his Instagram story.

Josh shared a video of himself and pals singing and dancing along to music as they drove in the car to get to the beach.

Back on May 25, the reality TV star invited a host of pals over to his home for a party during the bank holiday weekend.

He flooded his Instagram Story with snaps and videos of himself and his friends partying together.

He didn’t acknowledge the fact that he had broken the rules of the government-imposed UK lockdown.

And just two days earlier, he flouted lockdown rules by having some friends over.

He took to social media to reveal that he had at least three mates in his Bolton home over the weekend.

And instead of at least social distancing, the group of men were sat very close to each other on the sofa while they played games.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at [email protected] or call us direct 0207 29 33033