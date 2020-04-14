jostled mentalities facing the coronavirus

Does the health situation justify tracing sick citizens and their contacts? This question is not taken lightly in Germany, a country of 83 million people where one does not mess with the preservation of liberties, one of the pillars of the Basic Law, the German constitution. This is a lesson learned from the double trauma of Nazi totalitarianism, and later from the Stasi’s methods of capturing information about people’s lives even in the intimate sphere.

Fine / Medium Balance

Yet in coronavirus times, the answer is far from clear-cut. Across the Rhine, 40% of Germans are ready to accept a tracking application, according to a Forsa poll, provided that this helps loosen the confinement vice. In December, only 25% were ready to give away their health data for free.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest news in France and worldwide

Two main applications are being launched. One of them has already been downloadable for a week. Baptized “Corona data donation”, this is a collection program data on a voluntary basis, from people equipped with bracelets or connected watches capable of taking the constants (temperature, sleep phase, activity, heart rate, etc.) of their owner.

Developed by the Robert-Koch Institute (RKI) in partnership with Thryve, a start-up specializing in health, this software uses this data to establish a diagnosis to identify people potentially affected, with the promise of better modeling the spread of the virus.

In a few days, 160,000 had already downloaded the application to their smartphones, far more than expected “If we reach 100,000 or even 10,000 users, it would already be great”, said RKI director Lothar Wieler when presenting the project.

Many weak points

An interactive map showing the regional distribution of people who may be infected will be posted online. In accordance with the European regulation on personal data (RGPD), the data will be anonymous, or rather placed under pseudonyms.

Geolocation does not follow the user on the least of his journeys, but the latter must enter his postal code when registering. On the other hand, the application signals whether the user is traveling, and over how many kilometers. This approach is based on an experiment conducted between 2016 and 2018 in the United States which has proven to be effective in describing the spread of the flu.

→ THE FACTS. A majority of French people against a compulsory stopCovid type application on their phone

However, the method has several weaknesses. First, volunteer guinea pigs must carry their connected object continuously. In the American study, only 47,249 “Consistent users” were selected from nearly 2 million participants. In addition, there is an age bias: only 3% of the 10 million Germans equipped with a connected watch or bracelet are over 50 years old. It is therefore a young and health-conscious audience, while the severe form of the disease affects our seniors more easily.

The criticism does not stop there. The reliability of health measures varies greatly from one model to another. Another bias, social this one, could intervene, while these equipments have a certain price. Finally, the application is a priori incapable of distinguishing the Coronavirus from other pathologies with similar symptoms (flu-like conditions).

Political safeguards

The other application, expected between April 15 and 16, asks just as many questions. This is the PEPP-PT Project (acronym in English of “Pan-European proximity tracking preserving confidentiality”), shared with six other European countries including France, which will collect proximity data between mobile devices, and will retrospectively warn users by Bluetooth when they have been in contact with infected people. This solution has already been tested by German soldiers.

SPD co-chair Saskia Esken warns against any temptation to generalize this solution. “We don’t want a surveillance state”, she told the editorial staff of RTL / NTV. “If we make these things mandatory, we reverse the effect, we transmit fear, and we also transmit the idea that no one can freely decide on their life”, she said.

The SPD, a coalition partner in the government of Angela Merkel, has received guarantees on this point. These applications will remain on a voluntary basis, and are not intended to be sustainable, once the scourge of the coronavirus has passed.