Journalist Tracy Grimshaw slams gossip magazine for ‘lying’ about her being a ‘diva’

A Current Affair presenter Tracy Grimshaw has slammed a well known gossip magazine for ‘lying’ to their readers.

The 59-year-old hit back at the publication on Monday, after they said she requested a VIP lift at Nine’s new office to ensure she wouldn’t be seen without her hair and makeup done.

The journalist went on to chastise ‘weekly women’s magazines’ for treating their readership like ‘morons’.

‘Absolute crap in New Idea this week,’ Tracy wrote on Instagram.

She added: ‘I wouldn’t know anything about the lifts in the new building. Have had zero input, made zero requests.’

Tracy was referring to the publication’s suggestion that the network’s female stars wanted a VIP lift put in to the office because they shared the building with Fairfax journalists, including entertainment and gossip writers.

‘I come in every day with no makeup, go shopping with no makeup, get on planes with no makeup.

‘I once did ACA with no hair or makeup in Brisbane after wading through flood waters all day in 100 per cent humidity. A Sunday paper gossip columnist devoted her entire column to how poorly groomed I was,’ Tracy said.

The television presenter went on to address the rumours she has a ‘personal hairdresser’, instead of using Nine’s hair and makeup department.

‘My hairdresser has been doing my hair for more than 20 years. She does other people’s hair too. Lucky for all of us because mine needs all the help it can get,’ Tracy explained.

The publication went on accuse Tracy of having ‘wardrobe fittings in her private dressing room’ every day ‘like clockwork’ before they started production meetings.

‘I don’t have daily or even monthly wardrobe consultations,’ Tracey contradicted.

She added: ‘[I] have managed to dress myself since I was about four years old. And as for seeing myself as some big star? Spare me.’

Tracy concluded by warning her followers the publications ‘make this stuff up’ because no one would ‘actually talk to them anymore’.

‘The weekly women’s magazines treat women like morons. Both their readers and those of us they use to sell copies.

‘That’s a good business model isn’t it? Lie to your market, and p*ss off your main source of content,’ she finished the post.