Joy Reid of MSNBC believes that unvaccinated Americans should pay a higher tax as a result of their refusal to get vaccinated.

MSNBC host Joy Reid has demanded that people who refuse to get vaccinated pay a higher tax.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 52-year-old commentator made the remarks on her show The ReidOut.

“At some point, I feel like people who are wilfully unvaccinated, fine, don’t get vaccinated,” Reid told viewers.

“However, they must begin to bear a greater portion of the cost of what this is doing to our system.”

On Twitter, the host was roundly chastised and slammed for her comments.

“Ohhh, Joy, you might want to think this one through (for once),” said one.

“You know what… come to my house and try to TAX my freedom,” another joked.

However, according to DailyMail.com, some social media users agreed with the host.

Currently, the federal government has not made Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for the general public in the United States.

However, according to Reuters, the Biden Administration said earlier this week that federal agencies should conduct weekly Covid testing for unvaccinated government workers on-site.

As part of the president’s mandate, approximately 3.5 million federal employees were required to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

Unvaccinated federal employees were warned that refusing to get the vaccine could result in disciplinary action.

Around 92 percent of employees had received at least one vaccine dose, according to data released last month.

Workers in the judiciary, legislature, or the United States Postal Service are exempt from the mandate.

Biden is expected to announce that the federal government is ordering 500 million more Covid tests to be performed at home.

It will bring the total to one billion, but when the testing kits will be delivered to Americans is unknown.

In the meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris told the Today show that the tests will be distributed “shortly.”

“I believe it will be next week, but it will be soon, absolutely soon, and it is a matter of urgency for us,” she added.

“Every day, it’s time for us to acknowledge that there are things and tools we can use to slow things down.

We’re experiencing a surge.”

The White House is stepping up efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to assist overburdened health facilities in mitigating Omicron’s effects.

Staff shortages are causing problems in hospitals across the country, as workers are being forced to quarantine due to the virus.

According to the Associated Press, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock warned Congress that Omicron will infect “the vast majority of people.”

“I think it’s difficult to process what’s actually happening right now, which is that the majority of people are going to get COVID, all right?” she said.

“What are you talking about?”

