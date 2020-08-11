‘Joy Ride’ Update Sees ‘Fortnite’ Users Becoming Taxi Drivers

As the waters receded and the “Joy Ride” update arrived on “Fortnite,” many players started role-playing as taxi drivers to continue the trend of offering in-game services to the community.

The “Joy Ride” update added a lot of new vehicles which as seen fans running full-service gas stations within “Fortnite.” To continue to drive those vehicles across the battle royale’s map, gamers need to keep their cars fueled at a variety of locations.

The third season debuted several new challenges since it has gone live, continuously adding more every week throughout the season, according to ScreenRant.

Recently, however, the “Joy Ride” update not only saw the debut of the long-awaited cars, but it also added the new Tenet Easter egg, which hints at a possible event on the horizon. This yet-to-be-named event could be capitalizing on “Fortnite Party Royale,” a more festive offshoot of the battle royale featuring concerts and other communal activities.

Showcasing how “Fortnite” users keep modifying the game by themselves, Reddit user GTDestroyerrr posted a video showing Fortnite players becoming taxi drivers after the recent Joy Ride Update.

The video shows GTDestroyerrr standing on the side of the road in some armor flagging down a taxi. The player-driven taxi stops in the middle of the road to let the Reddit user get in the car before driving them to the gas station.

Over in the comments section of the post, other users have been sharing their stories of riding or operating taxis in Fortnite, not all of which end as peacefully as GTDestroyerrr’s encounter.

Since its 2017 launch, “Fortnite” has been a trendsetter, perhaps with the growth in popularity of battle royale games being the biggest trend that it has set. Along with “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” (PUBG) “Fortnite” has caused this genre to keep growing.

It’s even gotten to the point that more established franchises like “Call of Duty” have offered their own interpretations of what the battle royale genre should look like, ScreenRant points out. Whereas “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Call of Duty” have offered grittier, more down-to-earth interpretations of battle royales, “Fortnite” continues to present a lighter, more animated, and vibrant rendition.

The establishment of gas stations and the rise of taxi drivers are examples of gamers personalizing the game in ways the developers probably didn’t foresee happening. Whether truly altruistic in nature or part of a greater scheme, players committing these seemingly selfless acts are interesting in a game where the primary objective is to basically outlive your opponents.