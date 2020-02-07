Joyce warns PM over cabinet promotions

Barnaby Joyce has threatened to blow up government business after failing to overthrow Michael McCormack in a Nationals leadership coup.

The former Nationals leader has warned Scott Morrison the failure to put any of his supporters into the ministry after the spill has created a group of rebels.

Mr Joyce and his rump of disgruntled allies are now threatening to cross the floor and block coalition legislation as payback.

“You can’t take my vote for granted … I’ll be looking at everything,” Nationals MP Llew O’Brien told The Australian on Friday.

Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann downplayed the threat.

“I don’t believe that’s what will happen,” he told Sky News.

“Obviously in the coalition on matters of strong personal conviction on specific issue it’s always open to individual members to take a particular position.”

Senator Cormann said previous examples of Mr Joyce crossing the floor were a long time ago.

“That hasn’t happened for a very, very long time.”

Former resources minister Matt Canavan quit the cabinet to back Mr Joyce in the coup and has not been returned.

Key allies of Mr McCormack were promoted, including Mark Coulton and Andrew Gee.

Mr Joyce also spoke out against a bid to change Nationals rules to prevent leaders being knifed by requiring two-thirds of the party room’s agreement to allow a leadership spill.

“I am fervently opposed to the mooted change to diminish access to senators and members determining their leader,” he wrote in an opinion piece for The Australian.

“I am against it because its purpose is to curtail access to a vote, which is obviously a removal of a democratic attribute of our party.”