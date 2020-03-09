JP Morgan CEO ‘feels really good’ after emergency…

March 6 – JP Morgan Chase & Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and ‘feels really good’ after undergoing heart surgery, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/55538a00-5f3b-11ea-8033-fa40a0d65a98 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. lender said Dimon is recovering from the emergency surgery and added that the bank’s co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith are running the bank as Dimon recovers.

Dimon, who is at the helm of JPMorgan for over a decade, underwent surgery for acute aortic dissection, a condition where the inner lining of the aorta tears away from the outer edge of the tube.

JP Morgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)