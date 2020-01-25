Ju Wenjun defends title at Women’s Chess World Championship

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese chess grandmaster Ju Wenjun defended her title at 2020 Women’s World Championship at Vladivostok by defeating 21-year-old challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina 8.5:7.5 on Friday.

The first six rounds of the 12-round championship were held in Shanghai, China before moving to Vladivostok. Ju Wenjun was leading by 6-5 after 11 rounds. The young Russian tied the match 6-6, dragging the championship to the rapid game playoff.

After two draws in the first two rapid games, Ju Wenjun won in Game 3, and tied with her opponent in Game 4 to defend her title, again.

In May, 2018, Ju took the crown for the first time after defeating Tan Zhongyi as a challenger at the Women’s World Championship to become China’s sixth woman chess world champion. She defended her title in the Women’s World Chess Championship in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia in November, 2018.

The International Chess Federation raised the total prize money to 500,000 euros as the winner will take 55 percent of it.