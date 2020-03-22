Juan Carlos of Spain: the coup de grace

King Felipe VI renounces his inheritance and deprives his father of his annual endowment.

Juan Carlos of Spain embodied for many years the very image of democracy, having been the linchpin of Spain’s democratic transition from General Franco’s era to the first free elections. The general’s designated successor – and therefore passing before his father the Count of Barcelona, ​​a legitimate dynastic heir to guarantee the re-establishment of the Bourbons – international political observers did not give long life to the young monarch who was then nicknamed Juan Carlos the Short.