Jubelin directed taped call ‘not be saved’

A junior detective says experienced NSW detective Gary Jubelin directed him to record a phone call without a warrant during the investigation into toddler William Tyrrell’s disappearance.

Detective Senior Constable Greg Gallyot on Friday also accused Jubelin of bullying and intimidating behaviour towards other officers before a magistrate questioned the witness’s credibility.

The junior detective – assigned to the strike force investigating the three-year-old’s vanishing in 2014 – said he recorded the phone call as directed out of fear Jubelin would belittled him in front of other officers.

“I’ve seen him do it to other members for less,” Det Sen Const Gallyot told Downing Centre Local Court.

“I’ve seen it before.”

Jubelin, a detective chief inspector who quit the force in 2019, is contesting accusations he broke the law in 2017 and 2018 when taping four conversations with Kendall man Paul Savage.

He has pleaded not guilty to four charges.

The Crown alleges Jubelin’s recordings weren’t covered by warrants that existed at times during 2017 and 2018 which allowed police to covertly record Mr Savage.

Mr Savage, now 75, lived across the road from William when he disappeared from the mid-north coast town in September 2014.

Three conversations were recorded on Jubelin’s phone during visits to Mr Savage’s home in 2018, but the November 2017 recording was produced by Det Sen Const Gallyot.

The court heard Jubelin called the junior detective into a room at NSW Police headquarters at Parramatta and announced he was to make a call to Mr Savage on loudspeaker.

Jubelin then directed Det Sen Const Gallyot to record it, the junior detective said.

Saying he was “shocked” and had a “concerned look” on his face, Det Sen Const Gallyot agreed he didn’t voice a protest or walk out of the room.

Another senior officer in the room said nothing and looked to the floor, the junior detective said.

“I knew there wasn’t (a current phone intercept warrant),” Det Sen Const Gallyot said.

“We were all well aware of the dates of warrants and when we didn’t have them anymore.

“(Jubelin) said ‘Just do it’.”

After the five-and-a-half-minute call was over, the detective said Jubelin told him “Don’t save that anywhere”.

But, the court was told, the junior officer saved the file that day to a shared drive accessible by all officers on the strike force, naming the file with a series of numbers.

Asked why he wasn’t so fearful to save it, Det Sen Const Gallyot said he didn’t think Jubelin would find out he’d “disobeyed”.

The junior detective then alleged Jubelin handed over his phone in October 2018 and asked two recordings made at Mr Savage’s home in May 2018 be summarised for the inquest into William’s disappearance.

“(Jubelin) said … if anyone asks, we’ll say they’re from the listening devices (in Mr Savage’s home).”

The court heard Det Sen Const Gallyot’s first statement to the professional standards command about the recordings was made the week he began working in the homicide squad in January 2019.

“I think his credibility is at issue,” magistrate Ross Hudson said, during discussions over a line of cross-examination questioning.

Mr Savage later gave evidence that he knew mobile phones had a capacity to record but didn’t know he was being recorded during the four conversations with Jubelin.

He “never considered” the possibility he would be recorded in some way or other, the court heard.

“When he was on his own, I never expected it,” the 75-year-old said.

No one has been charged over William’s disappearance.

The hearing continues.