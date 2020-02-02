Jubilant Tories ridicule doom-laden Brexit predictions on first day outside EU

Jubilant Tories have hailed the first day after Brexit – mocking doom-laden predictions about the consequences of leaving the EU.

Defence minister James Heappey joked that the ‘sky has not fallen in’, tweeting that it was a ‘big relief’.

Steve Barclay and James Duddridge were joyful, despite their jobs as Brexit Secretary and minister being axed at 11pm – when the government department was abolished.

It has also emerged Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn was partying last night, as the PM’s partner Carrie Symonds posted a picture of their pet clad in a Union flag coat, apparently taken at a reception held in No10 last night.

The government had already announced that the Brexit department was being scrapped immediately the UK leaves the EU.

The premier is expected to bring forward wider changes to Whitehall when he carries out a major reshuffle over the next couple of weeks.

Mr Barclay tendered his resignation at 11.01pm, saying it had been a ‘great honour’ – and it is not clear whether he will be brought back into the fold by Mr Johnson in his new-look team.

Mr Duddridge declared it was ‘job done’ this morning and he was leaving government.

He wrote: ‘Last night, we got the job done! It has been a privilege to serve in the team that delivered Brexit, and with @DExEU having achieved its purpose, l have written to @BorisJohnson to formally resign as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State.’

As the historic moment finally arrived last night, Mr Johnson vowed Brexit will ‘unleash’ Britain but warned there will be more ‘bumps in the road’.

In an address to the nation, the PM shunned triumphalism despite the UK finally leaving the EU after four years of turmoil.

Instead he appealed for unity – and insisted he recognised that not everyone was delighted with the path the country is taking. Mr Johnson said the EU had ‘admirable’ qualities but was going in a direction that ‘no longer suits’ the UK.

Speaking from Downing Street in the pre-recorded message – but notably without any patriotic backdrop – the premier said it was crucial to take advantage of reclaiming sovereignty to ‘level up’ the country, and improve life in left-behind areas.

‘For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,’ he said.

‘And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.

‘Then of course there is a third group – perhaps the biggest – who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end.

‘I understand all those feelings, and our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together now and take us forward.’

Mr Johnson voiced pride that he was able to ‘obey’ the verdict of the British people, but stressed the legal exit from the EU was ‘not an end but a beginning’.

‘This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama,’ he said.

No10 and other government buildings in Whitehall were lit up for the crucial occasion, and Nigel Farage is headlining the party in Parliament Square.

However, the official celebrations were deliberately low-key. Mr Johnson himself hosted a reception in Downing Street, drinking English sparkling wine with guests believed to include girlfriend Carrie and aides.

Meanwhile, Remainers have been showing their dismay across the UK, with angry demonstrations in Scotland.

While Britain is now legally out of the bloc, Brussels rules will still apply for another 11 months under ‘transition’ arrangements. The EU is gearing up for another major battle over future trade terms.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said it would be a ‘fair race’ to strike a trade deal with the EU by 2021 but that it ‘can be done’.

He said extensive work had already been completed when he was in the Cabinet to analyse every free trade deal Brussels had previously struck with other third countries.

Mr Davis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We should have started last March.

‘That being said, a lot of work has been done.

‘There’s the possibility of a trade deal taking pieces from all the other trade deals that the European Union has done and therefore cannot undermine the single market.

‘It is going to be a fair race to do it right now because it was going to be 21 months, now it is only 11, but nevertheless it can be done in the time period.’

Celebrations got into full swing well before 11pm yesterday, when Britain finally divorced from the bloc after three and half years of wrangling.

From the flagship Leavers party in London’s Parliament Square, to the social clubs of Warrington in the North West, merry revellers waved Union Jacks and wished each other a ‘happy Brexit day’.

Champagne corks were also popped in the other home nations, with gatherings in Glasgow and Belfast continuing long into the night.

People decorated their homes for Brexit-themed dinner parties and planted British flags along their streets amid a wave of patriotism as the country forges a new path.

Town halls and sports clubs were transformed into a sea of red white and blue where Brexiteers glugged down English ales and wine while belting out the national anthem.

Britain has now entered an 11-month transition period with the EU, during which time the government will race to strike a trade deal before December.

But any future wrangling with Brussels was far from the minds of revellers this evening, who waved Union Jacks and cheered triumphantly following victory speeches by key architects of Brexit including Mr Farage, who is no longer an MEP after being a disruptive force in the European Parliament for over 20 years.

Choruses of God Save The Queen and The Land of Hope And Glory swung round Parliament Square, and were echoed in similar parties up and down the UK.

Ahead of the historic moment, excited Britons posted images of themselves on social media with many using the #BrexitDay hashtag to share snapshots of their celebrations.

While others have donned their most British attire to gather in villages, towns and cities across the country to herald in the ‘dawn of a new era’ for Great Britain after nearly four years of turmoil.

The Union Jack flag was flying on every flag pole in Parliament Square during the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ party as Britain left the bloc.

And across the country clocks rang out to mark the country’s departure, as thousands across the United Kingdom celebrated the ‘bright new future’ independence from the European Union will bring.

Not everyone was celebrating however, with vigils by pro-EU supporters and flares let off in London as disgruntled Remainers vented their frustration at Britain’s eventual departure from the bloc.