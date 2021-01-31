Judd Trump edges into final at German Snooker Masters

LONDON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — World No. 1 Judd Trump is one victory away from defending his German Snooker Masters title after he came from behind to defeat Barry Hawkins 6-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Trump, 31, was 5-1 down as Hawkins looked in control since the beginning of the match. Then, the world number one fought hard to turn the table with three century breaks in a row.

“I’m very proud of the way I dug in,” Trump told the World Snooker Tour website. “It would have been easy to give up. At times I was questioning what drink I was going to get from Starbucks on the way home. You just have to put that to the back of your mind.”

Trump will play the final against Jack Lisowski who beat Tom Ford 6-2 later on Saturday.

Both Trump and Lisowski were forced to withdraw from the Masters earlier this month after returning positive COVID-19 tests ahead of their first-round matches.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, England, rather than in Germany.

John Higgins was the latest victim of COVID-19 in world snooker tour as the veteran withdrew from this tournament due to a positive test. The four-time world champion lost to Chinese debutant Yan Bingtao in the final at the Masters two weeks ago. Enditem