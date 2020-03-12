Jude Bellingham scouting report: What Man Utd can expect from 16-year-old wonderkid

Manchester United are in talks to sign Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham this summer and Daily Star Sport can reveal what the Red Devils can expect from the 16-year-old

Manchester United are in talks to sign rising Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham this summer.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his squad further having brought in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

The Norwegian boss has emphasised how much he wants to use youth players going forward with Marcus Rashford , Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all impressing this season.

Teenager Bellingham could be the next star in having become a regular at Championship outfit Birmingham this season despite being just 16 years of age.

He was pictured at Carrington this week having been given a tour of the facilities and Starsport have taken a closer look at what United can expect should Bellingham make the switch this summer.

Bellingham is the eldest son of Mark Bellingham, who was a prolific goalscorer in non-league.

The 16-year-old midfielder is a Birmingham fan having been with the club since the age of seven.

His younger brother, Jobe, is a member of Birmingham City’s Academy and could one day follow in Jude’s footsteps to make his senior debut.

Jude Bellingham captained the England Under-15 team during the 2017/18 season before doing the same with the Under-16s.

He has impressed in the first-team after breaking into the Under-23s Blues side just 12 months ago.

He made 12 appearances for the Under-23s during the 2018/19 season before being handed his first-team debut this season.

Bellingham is a midfielder, having played in both a holding and more advanced role.

He has also been deployed on the left and right hand side and not looked flustered wherever he has played.

The youngster is rarely knocked off the ball and can pick a pass as well as timing a run.

He has a keen eye for goal and also captained England’s Under-17 at the Syrenka Cup in September, being named player of the tournament after leading the young Lions to victory.

Since making his debut in a Carabao Cup tie in August, just one month after his 16th birthday, Bellingham has become a first-team regular.

Just days after the Cup clash, he made his Football League debut as a second half substitute in defeat at Swansea City.

But the midfielder impressed in his home debut against Stoke, scoring the winning goal as he climbed off the bench.

He has scored four league goals this season and also received the EFL Young Player of the Month award for November 2019.

He can’t sign a professional deal until he turns 17 in June however his current contract runs until the summer of 2021.

United may be confident though by Birmingham’s decision to allow the youngster to consider prospective offers.

It won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils though with Borussia Dortmund also believed to be keen on Bellingham while Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with a move.

The youngster has remained quiet on where his future lies having represented Birmingham from Under-8 level all the way through to the senior squad.

“I’ve loved the club [Birmingham] ever since I joined. I can’t wait to make more memories,” he said earlier this season.

Bellingham missed last week’s FA Cup defeat to Leicester though Blues boss Pep Clotet insisted he just needed a rest.

The manager also believes the interest in Bellingham is a good thing for the Championship outfit.

Clotet insisted: “Jude was not here for that reason [rest].

“I cannot tell you much more because first of all I am not aware because I am a head coach and it’s not my area the recruitment, the ins and outs, and I haven’t been informed yet.

“But for us it is very good because that means Birmingham can attract the interest of so many big clubs for a player that makes it through the academy and that we play and that we help in the first team, which that is fantastic.”

The Spanish coach has previously said: “It’s his club, his people. We’re aware of interest in him. For the recent game with Middlesbrough, half of Europe was there.”

BirminghamLive wrote: “He is a generational talent.

“I honestly think we’ll look back at this season in five or ten years time and remember it in the same way those who saw Trevor Francis’ early matches do now – as the evolution of something remarkable.

“Ask any manager about him and the common response is ‘no limits, no ceiling, as good as he wants to be’.

“There have been plenty of matches when he’s been Blues’ best player – the one taking responsibility for driving the team on. At 16.”

As has become normal, Solskjaer has been tight-lipped on any potential transfers though the Norwegian is keen to do his business early.

“Player transfers are very systematic. It takes many hours and there are many staff and many hours of analysis of players who make it to the list that is presented to me,” Solskjaer explained.

“And then I pay attention to the footballer myself, so I have wishes for myself. But I have left a mark of the type of footballer I want and what type of person I want in the club.

“We have been working for a long time already, analysing our team and what we can get in the market. We try to work a couple of transfer windows ahead.

“We can’t just react in May with ‘now we have to do something’. But then suddenly there are players who become possible to sign, so you still need to be clear that something has to happen quickly.”

There are definitely worse places than Old Trafford to ply your trade, but Bellingham should be wary enough to know he’s unlikely to start every game for the Red Devils.

Should Paul Pogba leave United, then there will be more chances for the 16-year-old, but don’t expect Bellingham to be a regular if he makes the move.

The way he plays definitely suits United and Solskjaer’s style, so he’s a good fit there. It’s just the lack of experience that may cause fans to be wary.