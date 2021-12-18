Who is Judge Michelle Odinet, and why was she suspended?

Judge Michelle Odinet was suspended for the following reasons.

Judge Michelle Odinet was suspended from the Louisiana Supreme Court after a video of her went viral on the internet in December 2021.

Odinet was suspended from the Judiciary Commission on December 16 after being caught on video using the N-word, prompting a flurry of complaints to the commission.

Odinet is a former prosecutor who is now a judge on the Lafayette City Court.

Outside of her occupation, there is very little information about her or her family.

According to the Judiciary Commission, Odinet will be disqualified without pay starting December 16th.

The order reads, “It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that Judge Michelle Odinet, Lafayette City Court, Lafayette Parish, State of Louisiana, be and hereby is disqualified from exercising judicial functions, without salary, while further proceedings in these matters are pending.”

Chief Justice John Weimer of the State Supreme Court signed the order, which had five other justices voting for it and Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes voting against it.

“While I condemn the language reported in the media, at this point all we have are media reports,” Hughes wrote in his dissent.

“I’d like to see hard evidence of who said what and when,” says the author.

This was not a one-time thing.”

Odinet made headlines in December 2021 after a video of her allegedly using racist language on the internet went viral.

In the footage, which was first reported by The Current, an unidentified male voice, reportedly a member of Odinet’s family, can be heard laughing about “mom” shouting the N-word at an alleged burglary suspect seen on home security footage.

“We’ve got a roach,” said a female voice.

The Louisiana Democratic Party chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, later issued a statement calling for her resignation.

“On the bench, there will be no tolerance for bigotry.”

“Racism and fairness and impartiality cannot coexist; Lafayette requires a new judge,” Bernhart said.

“Recent reports involving a local judge disgust and appalled me,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

This language is insensitive, divisive, and offensive in the extreme.

The fairness and objectivity of our courts serve as the bedrock of our legal system.

I hope the judge will do everything she can to help the community heal and move forward.”

Odinet’s status on the bench is unknown at this time.

Odinet will be out of commission for a while.

She is on unpaid leave, according to her lawyer, Dane Ciolino, because she is “humiliated, embarrassed, and sorry” for what she has done and the harm she has caused the community.

