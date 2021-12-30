Judy, Attenborough, and the Mammoth Graveyard, The Great British Sewing Bee

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, Judy, The Great British Sewing Bee

Ready your remotes…

To be honest, today isn’t the best day for TV. If you’re stuck for something to watch, now is a good time to catch up on any streaming series you may have missed during the Christmas rush.

Netflix has the second season of Emily in Paris and The Witcher, and I’ve been watching Dopesick on Disney(plus) (not the most festive recommendation, but still very good).

But all is not lost: at 8 p.m. on BBC One, Sir David Attenborough will guide us through The Mammoth Graveyard, which was discovered by amateur archaeologists in 2017.

Sir David fulfills a childhood dream of getting close to the remains of some of the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth, teaching us how they died, their relationship to prehistoric humans, and, most intriguingly, how they ended up in a Swindon quarry, accompanied by evolutionary biologist Professor Ben Garrod.

It’s no easy task to follow Sir David, but Sara Pascoe, the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee (9pm, BBC One), is up to the challenge.

Lawrence Chaney, comedian Rose Matafeo, broadcaster Kirsty Wark, and Steps singer Claire Richards will all be attempting to make their own Christmas waistcoats, children’s party clothes, and a fancy-dress outfit using the theme of food in this second festive special.

Otherwise, it’s back to movies, with Judy’s TV premiere (9pm, BBC Two) being the best of the bunch.

Renée Zellweger plays Judy Garland, the actress best known for The Wizard of Oz and Meet Me in St Louis, as she prepares for a series of concerts in London in the hopes of reviving her career.

