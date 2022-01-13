Judy Murray claims that being referred to as a “pushy parent” is sexist, but I can attest to the fact that both mothers and fathers are a nightmare.

Judy Murray claims that being labeled a “pushy parent” is sexist, but I can attest to the fact that all parents are a nightmare.

Judy Murray claims that if she had been a man, she would have been seen as supportive rather than pushy.

Judy Murray, the mother of tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, made headlines this week after claiming that she was called a “nightmare” pushy parent because she was a woman.

She claims she would have “been seen as so supportive” if she had been a man.

This is how I can understand her feelings.

When you achieve success, those who are jealous or defensive tend to attack you with whatever weapon they can get their hands on.

If all they have to go on is the fact that you’re a woman, they’ll call you a “nightmare,” “shrill,” or any of the other derogatory terms that people, not just men, use to put women down.

But, in my opinion, people don’t differentiate between pushy mothers and pushy fathers.

We non-obtrusive parents are a friendly bunch who believe in equality in all aspects of life.

As a result, we don’t see a biological difference between pushy mothers and pushy fathers.

My son is eight years old and quite athletic, and I’ve already seen a lot of red-faced dads on muddy touchlines, urgently chewing gum and yelling at their small sons as if it were the FA Cup final and not a bunch of kids stumbling around in the mud.

Judy Murray is incorrect in her assumption that the rest of us are discussing how “supportive” those fathers are.

We believe that all obnoxious parents are a pain.

Both sexes.

We’re not jealous of your success – you can keep it – but you’ve made us reconsider the non-aggressive path we’ve taken.

No parenting philosophy feels rock-solid all of the time.

I’m sure “Helicopter Parents” and “Tiger Moms” have long, dark nights of the soul.

On the other hand, “Good Enough” parents like myself are frequently concerned that we are allowing our children to slack off and fail to “fulfill their potential” (whatever that means).

I have to remind myself how fortunate I am that neither of my parents were pushy, because their suggestions for me were brilliant.

My father’s ideal child was a.

