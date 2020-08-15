‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 118 Delayed, New Release Date Announced, Spoilers

Sukuna arrives just in time as the eight-handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga advances toward the Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer. A battle is set to begin, but readers of the manga series will have to wait a little longer as “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 118 is delayed and is not releasing this Sunday.

The Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine is not releasing any new chapters this week and “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 118 is postponed to Aug. 23.

This article contains spoilers from chapters 117

The Shibuya Incident arc continues as Megumi Fushiguro tells Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer about the Ten Shadow Technique and how it begins when a sorcerer receives two Divine Dogs. Megumi explains to use the other Shikigami, the Divine Dogs and Sorcerer must work together to exorcise them.

Megumi is badly wounded and the Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer believes he won’t last long. The chapter then flashbacks to show Satoru Gojo telling Sukuna about the conflict between the Zen’in and the Gojo families. Satoru reveals the heads of the respective household killed each other. Sukuna finds out the head of the Gojo family was a Limitless Cursed Technique user with six eyes while Zen’in family’s head was a Ten Shadows technique user like Megumi.

Later, in “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 117, Megumi wants to summon a Shikigami, but Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer reminds him that he can’t use Shikigami unless he exorcises it.

Meanwhile, Megumi summons one of the most terrifying Shikigami to exorcise. He calls forth the eight-handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.

Mahoraga is an extremely powerful one and Megumi and Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer need to fight together to defeat the monster. Mahoraga attacks Megumi and with one blow takes him down.

Meanwhile, Sukuna, who is with Uraume, senses the arrival of Mahoraga and departs for Shibuya. Sukuna arrives and rescues Ponytail Jujutsu Sorcerer. He finds Megumi in a state of suspended death. Sukuna knows that if Megumi’s partner dies, he dies as well.

In “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 118, despite being an outsider, Sukuna must defeat the awakened Shikigami to keep Megumi alive. When Sukuna beats the Shikigami, the exorcism ritual will be void.