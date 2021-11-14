Jules Kounde admits the Chelsea transfer snafu ‘affected’ him as he looks to the future.

Jules Kounde admits that the Chelsea transfer saga ‘affected’ him as he looks to the future.

Jules Kounde has spoken about how his failed summer transfer to Chelsea has impacted him this season while on international duty with France.

Kounde appeared to be on his way from Sevilla to Stamford Bridge, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

“Did it affect me?” the 23-year-old said to TF1 on Sunday. “Yes, a little bit, but I’ve taken care of it now.”

Following Saturday’s 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, Kounde is gearing up for France’s match against Finland.

Chelsea may make a second bid for the defender next summer, despite his failed transfer, with Manchester United also interested.

This summer, Kounde was on the verge of joining Chelsea.

According to Marca, both clubs are interested in the Frenchman’s services.

Because Sevilla are unwilling to lose their star centre-back in January, they will have to wait until next summer to see if they can complete a deal.

If Kounde leaves, the Spanish team fears that their season will be jeopardized.

However, according to reports, Kounde’s contract includes a €70 million release clause, which could put both clubs’ resolve to the test.

Jules Kounde is said to have a €70 million release clause in his contract (photo courtesy of Getty Images).

Because of Sevillа’s financial predicament, either side could lаnd Kounde for less than his release clause.

According to reports, Sevillа will be forced to make a major sale before July 2022 to stay afloat.

Monchi, Sevillа’s Director of Footbаll, has stated, however, that the team is not “broken.”