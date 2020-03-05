Jules Sebastian shares her beauty must-haves and the secret to her ‘cool girl’ waves 

She’s the glamorous mother-of-two praised for her age-defying complexion and known for her effortlessly chic waves.

And now, Jules Sebastian, wife of Australian singer Guy Sebastian, has shared some of her best-kept beauty secrets and the products behind her youthful visage.

Speaking to Beauty Heaven, the 40-year-old stylist said that her skincare routine includes using Biolage Exquisite Oil, Rationale 50+ sunscreen, and Givenchy Lip Tint.

She also revealed that she loves using paw paw cream, QV body moisturiser and the Voeu makeup remover wipes when wearing cosmetics.

Jules went on to say that she regularly uses the Biolage Colourlast conditioner and shampoo for her perfect blonde bob.

‘First, I shampoo and condition with Biolage Colourlast, followed by a quick spritz with Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Spray,’ she said.

‘I blow dry this in, then run the Halo curling tong through my hair to get the natural beach curl. To add a bit of texture and volume, I finish with a light spritz of Biolage VolumeBloom Full Lift Volumizer Spray.’

This comes after Jules, who shares her two sons Hudson and Archer with husband Guy Sebastian, revealed how she maintains her figure.

‘When the kids were really little, I struggled with my own health a lot,’ she told FEMAIL.

‘But now that they’re a little bit older, I’ve been able to make my fitness a priority and make sure I have time for it.’

‘Now, I lie out my activewear the night before and put it on as soon as I get up. Then I do the school run and make sure I go to the gym for 45 minutes.’

‘It’s made such a difference to my mood,’ she said.

She also revealed that her attitude towards her health changed after she turned 40 last year.

‘What with me turning 40 this year, I’ve suddenly become obsessed with my skin,’ she said.

‘I’m all about the idea that beauty starts from the inside and so make sure my diet is good and I’m getting plenty of sleep as well as using all the right products.’

Jules swears by many of the gut health products by Carla Oates from The Beauty Chef, and said she has the Glow powder, Hydration, Collagen and Antioxidant supplements on high rotation.

‘I just whizz them all into a smoothie and have one each day,’ she said.