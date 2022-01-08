Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, criticizes face masks in schools, claiming that children are being “sacrificed” to protect the NHS.

Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, has slammed face masks in schools, warning that children are being “sacrificed” to protect the NHS.

The decision to make students wear masks in the classroom has been dubbed “dystopian” by the 73-year-old former teacher and children’s laureate.

Hundreds of schools are on the verge of closing, with a third unable to find staff to cover sick and isolated teachers.

The National Association of Headteachers has warned that the “worrying” problem is so severe that many schools are “teetering on the edge” of closure.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

“Even if the current proposals are only for three weeks,” Donaldson, the author of the beloved children’s book, told the New York Times, “this could be repeated and become something considered normal whenever there is infection, whereas in fact it should not be considered normal, it is alien — even dystopian.”

“Children are only children for a short time, and I don’t believe they should be sacrificed in this manner.”

“[Masks are] seen as a gesture that doesn’t cost the government any money and doesn’t cause any harm.”

“People have readily accepted something I consider unacceptable, and I fear that it will now be seen as a normal part of life, because of the climate of fear.”

“You don’t have to be right-wing [to oppose masks in schools],” the former secondary English teacher added.

I know a lot of people who are vehemently opposed to lockdowns because they sympathize with the plight of lonely and vulnerable people, as well as those suffering from mental illness.”

The Prime Minister promised earlier this week that children will not have to wear face masks “any longer than is necessary.”

Experts have predicted that schools will be hit hard by staff absences, with a quarter of the workforce isolated or sick within days.

The head of the Association of School and College Leaders, Geoff Barton, has warned that the government is planning for up to 25% of school staff to be out of commission in the new school year.

He stated…

